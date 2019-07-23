Buhari sends Senate names of 43 nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening reportedly sent the names of prospective ministers for his second cabinet to the Senate.

Some of the names on the list include former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio, former Benue State governor, George Akume, Buhari campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, SAN.

Others on the list are former governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Senator Olutayo Alasoadura, immediate past governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola and Senator Olurunnimbe Mamora.

Immediate former ministers who made the list, include Rotimi Amaechi, Raji Fashola, Adamu Adamu, and Lai Mohammed.