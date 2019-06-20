Buhari reappoints Ahmed Idris as AGF

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Mr. Ahmed Idris as the Accountant General of the Federation.

The Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoSCF), Mrs. Wunmi Ogunmosunle, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The appointment will take effect from June 25.

The statement read: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Idris for the second and final term of four years as Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, in accordance with Section 171 of the 199 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended),” she said.

Idris was first appointed in June 2015, was Director of Finance and Account at the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

He had also served as Director of Finance and Accounts at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) headquarters, Abuja.