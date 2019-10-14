Brigid Kosgei breaks women’s marathon record set 16 years ago

By
Ekpedeme Umoh
-
166
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei won the 2019 Chicago Marathon on Sunday with at time of 2 hours 14 minutes and 4 seconds. Kosgei's time also marks a new world record marathon time.

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old women’s marathon world record when she ran two hours, 14 minutes, four seconds at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday (October 13).

Kosgei set a blistering pace from the start to shatter the previous record of 2:15:25 which Briton Radcliffe set in London in April 2003.

Radcliffe was on hand to witness the fall of her record.

Kosgei’s run came little more than 24 hours after fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run 26.2 miles in less than two hours, clocking 1:59:41 in Vienna.

Unlike Kipchoge’s performance, however, Kosgei’s mark was set in an official race on a record-eligible course.

Source: Reuters

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here