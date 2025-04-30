BREAKING: Traders Weep as Fire Razes Jos Terminus Market

A devastating fire tore through parts of the iconic Terminus Market in Jos late Tuesday night, gutting shops and destroying goods worth millions of naira.

The blaze, which eyewitnesses say ignited shortly after 11 p.m., raged into the early hours of Wednesday before emergency services brought it under control.

Several businesses were reduced to ashes, with distraught traders watching helplessly as their livelihoods went up in flames.

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, as investigations are still underway.