BREAKING: Tinubu Reportedly Orders Probe Into Wike Over Alleged $3.6 Billion Abuja Land Scandal

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation into alleged corruption by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, following reports he allocated over 2,000 hectares of prime Abuja land worth an estimated $3.6 billion to a company linked to his son.

Sources within the presidency confirmed that the directive was issued late Thursday.

According to reports, the land, awarded under the guise of agricultural use, was granted to Joaq Farms and Estates Ltd, a firm reportedly owned by Wike’s son, Joaquin.

The News Chronicle gathered that the probe will be overseen by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, though it’s unclear if anti-graft agencies like the EFCC or ICPC will participate.

“The president agreed the minister’s actions warranted scrutiny,” a senior official told The Gazette. “Citizens are encouraged to report suspected abuses to promote transparency.”

Wike has defended the allocations as legal and agriculture-focused, but did not disclose the company’s ownership a potential violation of constitutional rules barring personal enrichment through public office.

Anti-corruption groups are demanding a transparent, independent investigation. “Anything short of a forensic audit and review of CAC records risks repeating past failures,” said activist Lanre Suraju.

The presidency has not publicly confirmed the probe, reportedly to avoid escalating tensions with Wike, a political heavyweight credited with key infrastructure projects in the FCT.

Wike’s spokesman declined comment on whether the minister will cooperate with investigators.