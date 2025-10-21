spot_img
Borno Govt Announces Two-Day School Closure for Immunization Exercise

Health
— By: Hassan Haruna

Borno Government Announces Two-Day School Closure for Immunization Exercise
Governor Zulum

The Borno State Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation has announced the temporary closure of all public and private primary and post-primary schools across the state to allow for a statewide immunization exercise.

According to an official circular signed by the Permanent Secretary, Yakaru Mustapha, and dated 21st October 2025, the closure will take place from Thursday, 23rd October to Friday, 24th October 2025.

Schools are expected to resume on Monday, 27th October 2025.

The directive follows a request from the Borno State Ministry of Health and Human Services, which is conducting the 2025 National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs).

The exercise targets children aged 9 months to 14 years for measles-rubella vaccination and those aged 0 to 59 months for polio vaccination.

The statement emphasized that the temporary school closure is to facilitate smooth vaccination of the targeted age groups and ensure maximum participation across the state.

“All concerned are hereby directed to strictly comply with this directive,” the circular concluded.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
