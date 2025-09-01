Are Today’s Leaders Truly Preparing Tomorrow’s Leaders?

Anytime some of the leaders have the opportunity of speaking and interacting with the youths, they are promised heaven and earth amid countless speeches filled with hope and political platitudes. Leaders speak glowingly about the nation’s future and the potential of “the leaders of tomorrow.” But beneath the surface of these ceremonial words lies an uncomfortable truth: “Are today’s leaders genuinely preparing tomorrow’s leaders?” The answer, regrettably, is no.

In some parts of Edo, Delta and the entire South East, we love to celebrate the birth of a child with joy and cultural reverence. Names like “Nwakaego” (“a child is worth more than money”) and “Nwabueze” (“a child is king”) reflect how highly we esteem our children. We frame their photos in our homes and share their milestones with pride. But somewhere along the way, the celebration fades, and so does our commitment to their future.

Our society, from the home to the highest offices in government and business, has largely failed to translate its admiration for children into real investments in their development. We call them “leaders of tomorrow,” yet we send them to underfunded schools, expose them to societal decay, and offer them few opportunities to truly lead. Even some of us that lecture in the academic world go on strike at the slightest provocation by the government to the detriment of the collective future and destiny of the same people we often eulogize to be leaders of tomorrow.

Walk through any major Nigerian city and you will see children hawking sachet water, biscuits, or second-hand clothes in traffic. These same children, we are told, will someday lead Nigeria. But how can a child dodging vehicles instead of attending school be expected to lead a nation in the future?

Without any iota of exaggeration, unemployment among the youth is staggering. Even university graduates are left to roam the streets or forced into petty trading just to

survive. The same public officials who chant “youth empowerment” are often those approving policies that eliminate jobs or creating barriers on the landscape and ecosystem of informal markets, further robbing these young people of a future.

Some corporate leaders are not blameless. Many deliver stirring speeches about innovation and youth development at conferences, only to return to boardrooms where decisions are made to retrench young workers or block inclusive hiring practices. Their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives often prioritize optics over real, measurable impact.

At the family level, the situation is no less worrying. Economic hardship has pushed many parents into survival mode. Mothers leave home at dawn and return late at night; fathers, when present, often prioritize leisure over parenting. Children are left in the care of under-qualified babysitters, or worse, vicariously raised by YouTube algorithms and music idols whose model values are far removed from responsible citizenship.

We wonder why many youths today seem disconnected from tradition, respect, and discipline. But what else can we expect when they are mentored by pop culture figures instead of principled adults? When they are taught to say “What’s up?” instead of “Good morning, sir”? When they learn more from reality TV Shows than from responsible parenting?

In fact, high rates of divorce and broken homes add to the instability, leaving many children emotionally unsupported and financially vulnerable. Some turn to drugs. Others join gangs. A significant number become victims of abuse or trafficking. We criticize their behavior but rarely reflect on the conditions that shaped it, or rather pushed them to the world.

If we are truly committed to building a better Nigeria, we must go beyond the slogans and rhetoric of “The youths are leaders of tomorrow”. We must ask ourselves: “What are we doing, practically and deliberately, to prepare today’s children and youths to lead tomorrow?”

It begins with policy. Government must create and implement youth-centered policies that prioritize quality education, job creation, mental health support, and affordable housing. It must invest in safe schools and vocational centers and expand access to scholarships and mentorship programs.

The private sector must align its CSR efforts with real social impact, not just branding. Support for entrepreneurship, skill development, internships, and innovation hubs should not be afterthoughts, they must be core strategies.

Parents must also rise to the challenge. Children need presence more than presents. They need love, guidance, and moral grounding. A nation cannot outsource parenting to technology or pop culture and expect responsible citizens in return.

In conclusion, the phrase “leaders of tomorrow” must stop being a cliché. It must become a call to action, an urgent reminder that the quality of Nigeria’s future is directly tied to how we shape her young people today.

We must stop paying lip service to youth development. It is time to back our words with deliberate action. Only then can we say, honestly, that today’s leaders are truly preparing tomorrow’s leaders.