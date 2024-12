The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, and seven others following a tragic stampede during a children’s Christmas party in Ibadan.

The event, organized by Wings Foundation at Islamic High School, Basorun, left 35 children dead and six critically injured.

The police stated that the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section for further investigation, assuring that justice will be served.

