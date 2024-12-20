A Mosaic of Festivity, Hustle and Tradition

The yuletide season in Nigeria is a vibrant tapestry of cultural traditions, culinary delights, family reunions, and bustling commerce. As December approaches, the air becomes charged with anticipation. Streets sparkle with festive lights, the harmonious sounds of carolers fill the atmosphere, and the irresistible aroma of jollof rice, fried chicken, and roasted goat permeates every corner. Amidst this joyous backdrop, however, lies the annual reality of rising transport fares and commodity prices, a phenomenon that has become an expected aspect of the season.

In a country of over 200 million people, Christmas is the ultimate occasion for family reunions. Nigerians from all walks of life journey back to their hometowns to reconnect with loved ones. This homecoming is more than a tradition; it’s a deeply ingrained cultural practice symbolizing respect for one’s roots. Villages across the nation buzz with activity as city dwellers return, bringing stories, gifts, and a yearning to relive their rural heritage. Festive songs, laughter, and the clinking of glasses dominate gatherings, while churches and community halls host end-of-year thanksgiving services, cultural dances, and masquerade performances that showcase Nigeria’s rich diversity.

Yet, no yuletide celebration in Nigeria is complete without the annual grumble about soaring prices. Transport fares, in particular, become a source of widespread frustration. Bus terminals and motor parks overflow with travelers, leading to opportunistic price hikes. A journey that cost ₦6,000 in previous years can now exceed ₦12,000, with some fares doubling or even tripling during the festive season. For instance, travelers to the Southeast may face increases of 20-30% in fares during the peak period starting December 21, with 15/16-seater bus fares rising from ₦28,500–₦54,000 to ₦35,000–₦65,000. Airline tickets are no exception, often reaching exorbitant amounts.

Food markets, too, are swept up in the frenzy. The cost of staple items like rice, tomatoes, onions, and cooking oil has surged dramatically, with some products experiencing price hikes of over 100% in the past year. Vendors, citing logistics challenges and inflation, justify these increases. Despite these financial burdens, Nigerians approach the season with unwavering optimism, finding ways to make the best of it.

From Lagos to Kano, Port Harcourt to Jos, the yuletide season transforms Nigeria’s cities into bustling hubs of commerce. Shopping malls and open-air markets alike witness a surge of customers hunting for gifts, decorations, and new outfits especially the cherished “Christmas clothes” for children. In the famous Balogun Market in Lagos or Ariaria Market in Aba, the art of bargaining reaches its peak. Shoppers haggle tirelessly, armed with wit and determination to secure the best deals. E-commerce platforms also experience a boom, with Black Friday and Christmas sales offering tempting discounts on everything from electronics to fashion.

Food is at the heart of every Nigerian celebration, and Christmas is no exception. Families go all out, preparing feasts that are nothing short of legendary. The quintessential Nigerian Christmas table features jollof rice, fried rice, pepper soup, moi moi, suya, and a variety of soups paired with pounded yam, amala, or fufu. The scent of grilled chicken and goat meat, spiced to perfection, is almost intoxicating. In some homes, drinks like palm wine, zobo (hibiscus tea), and Chapman take center stage, alongside crates of malt and beer. This culinary indulgence reflects the Nigerian ethos: a celebration is only as good as its food.

The festive atmosphere in Nigeria during the yuletide season is electrifying. Streets and homes are adorned with twinkling lights, inflatable Santas, and Christmas trees. Malls and public spaces play carols on loop, often featuring Nigerian renditions that incorporate Afrobeat rhythms. Events like concerts, comedy shows, and street carnivals provide entertainment for all age groups. In Calabar, the famous Carnival a kaleidoscope of costumes, music, and dance draws thousands of visitors. The Lagos Island Christmas Village and Abuja’s Wonderland are other major attractions, offering everything from ice skating rinks to live performances.

In many parts of Nigeria, the yuletide season is marked by masquerade performances that showcase the rich tapestry of local traditions. In Tiv land we have the Kwagh-hii masquerade,very interesting performances,in Yoruba land it is known as Eyo, Ekpe in the Southeast, or the colorful Egungun of the Yoruba, these masquerades symbolize spiritual and ancestral connections. Accompanied by drummers and dancers, they parade through villages and towns, spreading cheer and occasionally a hint of mischief. They serve as a reminder that, beyond its commercial trappings, Christmas in Nigeria remains deeply rooted in cultural and communal values.

While the yuletide season is joyous, it is not without its challenges. The surge in commodity prices and transport fares weighs heavily on the average Nigerian, many of whom grapple with financial constraints. Power outages, another perennial issue, often disrupt the celebratory mood. Yet, Nigerians are remarkably resilient, finding creative ways to overcome these hurdles. Many families engage in communal sharing, pooling resources to ensure that everyone has enough to eat and celebrate. Churches and non-governmental organizations also step in, distributing food and gifts to less privileged members of society.

Amid the hustle and bustle, the true essence of Christmas giving is not lost on Nigerians. Offices, schools, and churches organize end-of-year parties where hampers and gifts are exchanged. Charitable acts, from visiting orphanages to providing meals for the homeless, become widespread. In many families, the practice of giving extends to house helps, security guards, and other service workers, who receive cash bonuses or food items as tokens of appreciation. This culture of generosity embodies the yuletide spirit, reaffirming a sense of shared humanity.

Beyond the festivities, the yuletide season in Nigeria is also a time for reflection. Churches hold crossover services on New Year’s Eve, where worshippers pray for divine guidance in the coming year with different churches giving their prophetic declarations for the incoming year. It is a solemn reminder of life’s fleeting nature and an opportunity to set goals and intentions. For many Nigerians,the yuletide season in Nigeria is a mosaic of contrasts, joy and struggle, tradition and modernity, indulgence and sacrifice. It is a time when the nation’s vibrant culture is on full display, its people united by a shared love for celebration and togetherness. Despite the economic challenges and logistical headaches that come with the season, the magic of Christmas in Nigeria remains undeniable. It is a reminder that, in a land of diverse tribes and tongues, the human need for connection, joy, and hope transcends all boundaries.

Stephanie Shaakaa

University of Agriculture.

Makurdi, Benue State

shaakaastephanie@yahoo.com

