BREAKING: Niger Delta Forum Leader, Edwin Clark Is Dead

Former federal commissioner for information and prominent Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, is dead.

“The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday 17th February, 2025. The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.” The statement added.

Until his passing, the 97-year-old was the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader.