Breaking: Metuh found guilty of money laundering

Former Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, has been found guilty of illegal possession, criminal diversion of N400 million, concealment of funds and illegal disbursement of funds.

The former PDP spokesman was charged alongside his company Dextra Investment on a seven-count charge of criminal diversion and money received from office of the National Security Adviser.

In the ruling on Tuesday, Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court held that Metuh took possession of N400 million from the Office of the former National Security Adviser.

In count two to four, the court convicts Metuh for criminal diversion of N400 million, concealment of funds and illegal disbursement of funds.