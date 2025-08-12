Udom Emmanuel a Saint Without Corruption Stains –Assembly

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has dismissed as false and unfounded media reports alleging that it has opened an investigation into the immediate past governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The rebuttal came through a statement on Tuesday signed by the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Kufreabasi Edidem, which was obtained by The News Chronicle.

According to Edidem, the Assembly has not set up any committee to scrutinize the former governor, contrary to claims in a publication dated Monday, August 11.

“The attention of the leadership and members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has been drawn to a report in a newspaper publication on Monday, Aug. 11, that the immediate past governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, is facing a probe by the House of Assembly.

“The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly wishes to state categorically that there is no scintilla of truth in the publication, in content and in intent and gives clarifications to help properly inform members of the public as follows:

“That the publication is speculative, lacks a factual basis, and does not reflect any official position or resolution of the house,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker explained that the only issue raised during plenary on Thursday, August 7, was a motion by the member representing Mkpat Enin State Constituency, Mr. Uwem Imoh-Ita, over alleged non-payment of salaries for seven months to workers at the Coconut Plantation.

Following the motion, an ad hoc committee was formed—not to probe Emmanuel—but to investigate the wage delay and report back within one month. The report, Edidem noted, is still pending.

The Assembly cautioned media outlets against rushing to publish unverified claims, urging journalists to cross-check information with official legislative channels.

“Inaccurate and sensational reporting not only misleads the public but also undermines the credibility of democratic institutions.

“Media professionals should thus know where to draw the line between facts and sensationalism. Journalism is a noble profession with its strong ethical bent,” he said.