BREAKING: Fatal Crash on Abuja-Akwanga Highway Claims Many Lives

BREAKING: Fatal Crash on Abuja-Akwanga Highway Claims Many Lives

An auto crash involving a commercial bus from Flight Transport Company has left several dead and many injured along the Abuja-Akwanga Highway.

In a viral video, an eye witness lamented the driver’s reckless speed before the unfortunate incident.

At least seven lifeless bodies were seen at the scene, sparking outrage over the company’s history of fatal crashes.

Meanwhile, this comes just a month after a similar tragedy involving a Flight Transport bus on the Ore-Lagos Expressway, where 30 people lost their lives. Authorities have cited reckless driving as a major cause of both accidents.

[bravepop id="205917" align="center"]
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group