BREAKING: Fatal Crash on Abuja-Akwanga Highway Claims Many Lives

An auto crash involving a commercial bus from Flight Transport Company has left several dead and many injured along the Abuja-Akwanga Highway.

In a viral video, an eye witness lamented the driver’s reckless speed before the unfortunate incident.

At least seven lifeless bodies were seen at the scene, sparking outrage over the company’s history of fatal crashes.

Meanwhile, this comes just a month after a similar tragedy involving a Flight Transport bus on the Ore-Lagos Expressway, where 30 people lost their lives. Authorities have cited reckless driving as a major cause of both accidents.