We Cannot Heal If We Continue to Hold onto Anger -Tinubu to Ogoni Leaders

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising peace, justice, and sustainable development in Ogoniland during a meeting with Ogoni leaders on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking at the State House, President Tinubu urged the Ogoni people to embrace unity and reconciliation, stressing the importance of moving beyond historical grievances to achieve lasting peace, development, and environmental restoration in the region.

“We cannot in any way rewrite history, but we can correct some anomalies of the past going forward. We cannot heal the wounds if we continue to be angry,” he said.

He directed National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu to lead the negotiations, calling for inclusive dialogue and mutual understanding to resolve the region’s longstanding challenges.

The President commended the Ogoni delegation for supporting the Federal Government’s dialogue initiative and emphasised the necessity of collaboration, trust, and inclusivity in tackling the issues affecting the area.

“We must work together with mutual trust. Go back home, do more consultations, and embrace others. We must make this trip worthwhile by bringing peace, development, and a clean environment back to Ogoniland,” President Tinubu said.

He urged federal ministers, the NNPC, and the Rivers State Government to collaborate with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to ensure the successful implementation of the region’s goals.

“It is a great honour for me to have this meeting, which is an opportunity to dialogue with the people of Ogoniland.

“It has been many years since your children and myself partnered to resist military dictatorship in this country. No one dreamt I would be in this chair as President, but we thank God.

“Many of your sons present here were my friends and co-travellers in the streets of Nigeria, Europe, and America.

“I know what to do in memory of our beloved ones so that their sacrifices will not be in vain,” the President said.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara expressed gratitude for the President’s support and for his inclusive approach, which brought a wide representation of Ogoni people to the meeting.

He underscored the importance of restarting oil operations in the region and pledged the delegation’s full commitment to supporting the President’s vision.

National Security Adviser Mallam Ribadu praised the Ogoni people for their trust in President Tinubu and willingness to engage in constructive dialogue for sustainable progress.

A representative of the Ogoni leadership, King Festus Babari Bagia Gberesaako XIII, the Gberemene of Gokana Kingdom, expressed the community’s readiness to collaborate in finding lasting solutions to the challenges facing Ogoniland.

