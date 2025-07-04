BREAKING: Court Finds Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Guilty of Contempt Over Facebook Post

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday found Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt for a Facebook post Justice Binta Nyako ruled violated a court order.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, came under fire for a satirical post she made on April 27, a move the court said breached its earlier directive barring parties from speaking to the press or posting on social media about her suspension case.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had filed the contempt application, claiming the post undermined court proceedings.

While Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team argued the post addressed a separate sexual harassment matter involving Akpabio, the court ruled otherwise. Justice Nyako said the post was tied to the ongoing suspension dispute and declared the senator in contempt.

She was ordered to publish a formal apology in two national newspapers and on Facebook within seven days and to pay a N5 million fine.

