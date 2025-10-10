spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 10, 2025 - 2:17 PM

BREAKING: Boko Haram Attacks Military Base in Borno, Several Soldiers Feared Dead

Security
— By: Hassan Haruna

BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Attacks Military Base in Borno, Several Soldiers Feared Dead
Borno Map

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) launched an attack on a military base in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State early Friday morning, leaving several soldiers feared dead, according to sources.

Reports indicate that the terrorists stormed the military Super Camp in Ngamdu, along the Maiduguri–Damaturu highway, around 2 a.m. Friday Morning and opened fire on troops stationed at the base.

Following the attack, the military temporarily blocked the Maiduguri–Damaturu road.

“The terrorists arrived around 2 a.m. and began shooting sporadically. The attack lasted for about an hour, and many soldiers may have lost their lives. The wounded have been taken to Damaturu for medical attention,” a source said.

It was gathered that the injured soldiers were taken to the Damaturu Specialist Hospital for immediate treatment.

Another source who remains anonymous disclosed to The News Chronicle Via Phone that the reinforcement troops from Benishek and Mainok encountered landmines while heading to the scene.

Motorists are currently stranded as security agencies work to secure the highway.

Details later…

Previous article
I Deserve More Credit— Tiwa Savage Laments Lack of Recognition
Next article
“Na Statistics We Go Chop” Comes Back to Haunt Tinubu After World Bank’s Report
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Drake Loses $100m Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A U.S. federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed Drake’s...

WCQ2026: We Must Win This One— Chelle Fires Up Super Eagles Ahead of Lesotho Clash

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has urged his...

WCQ2026: We Respect Nigeria, But We’re Not Afraid — Lesotho Coach Vows to Take the Fight to Nigeria

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Lesotho head coach, Leslie Notsi, says his side is...

María Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Thursday awarded the 2025...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Drake Loses $100m Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Entertainment 0
A U.S. federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed Drake’s...

WCQ2026: We Must Win This One— Chelle Fires Up Super Eagles Ahead of Lesotho Clash

Sports 0
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has urged his...

WCQ2026: We Respect Nigeria, But We’re Not Afraid — Lesotho Coach Vows to Take the Fight to Nigeria

Sports 0
Lesotho head coach, Leslie Notsi, says his side is...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x