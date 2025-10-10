BREAKING: Boko Haram Attacks Military Base in Borno, Several Soldiers Feared Dead

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) launched an attack on a military base in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State early Friday morning, leaving several soldiers feared dead, according to sources.

Reports indicate that the terrorists stormed the military Super Camp in Ngamdu, along the Maiduguri–Damaturu highway, around 2 a.m. Friday Morning and opened fire on troops stationed at the base.

Following the attack, the military temporarily blocked the Maiduguri–Damaturu road.

“The terrorists arrived around 2 a.m. and began shooting sporadically. The attack lasted for about an hour, and many soldiers may have lost their lives. The wounded have been taken to Damaturu for medical attention,” a source said.

It was gathered that the injured soldiers were taken to the Damaturu Specialist Hospital for immediate treatment.

Another source who remains anonymous disclosed to The News Chronicle Via Phone that the reinforcement troops from Benishek and Mainok encountered landmines while heading to the scene.

Motorists are currently stranded as security agencies work to secure the highway.

Details later…