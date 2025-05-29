BREAKING: Appeal Court Confirms Okpebholo’s Victory in Edo Guber Poll

The Court of Appeal on Thursday affirmed Senator Monday Okpebholo as the duly elected Governor of Edo State, throwing out the challenge filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Mohammed Danjuma ruled that the September 24, 2024 election was lawfully conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Okpebholo was rightfully declared the winner.

The court described the PDP’s appeal as lacking merit and upheld the earlier decision of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed the petition.

Justice Danjuma said the appellants failed to prove any miscarriage of justice, adding that the judgment was unanimously endorsed by the three-man panel.

