BREAKING: APC Condemns Petition Against Chairman Ganduje as Politically Motivated
APC National chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday denounced a petition filed by 51 anti-corruption activists against its national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, calling it “politically motivated.”

In a statement by Chief Oliver Okpala, senior special assistant to the APC chairman, the party labeled the petition from the group National Anti-Corruption Alliance (NACA) as “baseless and lawless.”

Okpala emphasized that the issues raised are already part of ongoing court cases initiated by the Kano State government against Ganduje, making further discussions inappropriate until court rulings are made.

The APC also claimed the petitioners belong to an unregistered group lacking legal recognition and warned them against “unscrupulous actions.” The statement urged the petitioners to avoid “further mendacity and slander” and respect the rule of law.

