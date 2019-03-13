BREAKING: After ‘Losing Confidence In Charly Boy’, Deji Adeyanju Pulls Out of OurMumuDonDo

“Dear Nigerians, ‪I have resigned my membership of OurMumuDon. I no longer have confidence in the leader of the movement, Charly Boy.,” Adeyanju wrote.

Deji Adeyanju, Convener of Concerned Nigerians, says he has lost confidence in the leadership of Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), the convener of the OurMumuDonDo Movement.

He disclosed this on Wednesday morning in Abuja in a text message sent to SaharaReporters at 9am.

The message read: “Dear Nigerians, ‪I have resigned my membership of OurMumuDon. I no longer have confidence in the leader of the movement, Charly Boy. He betrayed the cause while I was away in prison and compromised with the oppressors. Thank you. — Deji Adeyanju.”

In recent times, there has been crisis within the movement, which the leadership has been trying to manage. The situation led to the emergence of the Free Nigeria Movement (FNM) by some aggrieved members.

OurMumuDonDo Movement is a civil society organisation that has been at the frontline in the fight against corruption and injustice in the public offices. The group has organised a series of protests to fight for the cause of the citizens and speak the truth to the power.

Adeyanju was recently granted bail by a court in Kano after he spent 78 days in prison, over a murder case that had been decided since 2009 by a Kano court.

Previously, he was arrested when he led a protest tagged ‘#PoliceNotPolitician’ against the Nigerian Police that he accused of bias and working in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2019 general election.

