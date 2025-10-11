spot_img
October 11, 2025

BOTMA Arrests Two Men for Snatching Phones with Fake Tricycle Number in Maiduguri

News
â€” By: Hassan Haruna

â€”

BOTMA Arrests Two Men for Snatching Phones with Fake Tricycle Number in Maiduguri
The Borno State Traffic Management Agency (BOTMA) has arrested two men suspected of snatching phones along Baga Road in Maiduguri.
The suspects were using a tricycle with the body number BG5389, which was later found to belong to another registered and law-abiding tricycle operator.
After the arrest, BOTMA used its database to verify the real owner of the tricycle and invited him to the agencyâ€™s headquarters for clarification.
Following initial investigations, the two suspects were handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.
The General Manager of BOTMA, Engr. Baba Shehu Tijjani, advised residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.
Â He also restated BOTMAâ€™s commitment to keeping the transport sector safe, orderly, and disciplined for all road users in Borno State.
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
