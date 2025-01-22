Bosun Tijani Seeks Better Funding for ICT Sector Growth 

The Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, urged the National Assembly to address funding challenges that hinder the ministry’s operations.

Speaking in Abuja during the ministry’s 2025 budget defense before the Joint Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, Tijani described the current funding as insufficient, forcing reliance on external sources for key activities like international engagements.

The minister revealed that only ₦1.2 billion out of the ₦2.9 billion allocated for the 2024 capital budget had been released, limiting the ministry’s ability to execute its plans.

He emphasized that proper investment in the ICT sector is crucial for achieving Nigeria’s economic targets, citing a World Bank report that links a 10% improvement in connectivity quality to a 2.5% GDP increase.

Tijani also highlighted a federal initiative to invest ₦6 billion in expanding the country’s fiber optic network from 35,000 to 125,000 kilometers to enhance communication infrastructure.

He attributed the recent 50% increase in telecommunications tariffs to inflation and rising operational costs, stating that the adjustment aligns with global trends.

