Borno State Governor Seeks Stronger Partnership with World Bank for Post-Conflict Recovery

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has called for an expanded partnership with the World Bank to help accelerate recovery efforts following years of conflict.

Governor Zulum made this request during a meeting on Friday in Abuja with Dr. Ndiame Diop, the newly appointed Country Director of the World Bank.

During the meeting, Zulum emphasized the importance of the World Bank’s support in key areas such as education, agriculture, health, and livestock development, which are central to Borno’s recovery strategy.

“Welcome to Nigeria, and I wish you success in your new role,” Zulum said to Dr. Diop. “Borno State has a strong collaborative relationship with the World Bank. My administration is investing heavily in healthcare, education, and agriculture—sectors that are essential to our recovery.”

The Governor highlighted the positive impact of the World Bank’s Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) in Borno, which has enabled the completion of many essential projects across the state.

Dr. Ndiame Diop responded by pledging the World Bank’s ongoing support in education, healthcare, agriculture, and livestock.

He praised Borno for its effective implementation of MCRP projects, noting that the state leads the country in project execution.

“Borno is a leader in implementing MCRP projects across Nigeria,” Dr. Diop said. “The World Bank will support efforts to reduce the malaria burden and strengthen the livestock sector. Notably, Borno State contributes 50 percent of the livestock in the North East, with the sector generating approximately 3 trillion naira nationwide, 40 percent of which comes from the North East.”

Dr. Diop also expressed his commitment to strengthening the partnership by personally visiting Borno State.

As peace continues to return, he said, the World Bank is looking to support additional development initiatives to boost the economy and improve citizens’ livelihoods.

Governor Zulum was accompanied on the visit by key officials, including Professor Baba Malam Gana, Commissioner of Health; Engr. Mohammed Emet Kois, Commissioner of Environment; Professor Abubakar Kullima, Chief Medical Director of the Hospitals Management Board; Professor Mohammed Arab Alhaji, Executive Director of the Primary Healthcare Development Board; and the Director General of the State Livestock Development Agency along with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...