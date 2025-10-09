Borno Health Agency Engages Providers Ahead of Formal Sector Insurance Launch

As part of preparations for the launch of the Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme, the Borno State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (BOSCHMA) held a strategic meeting with healthcare providers to strengthen drug supply and ensure smooth service delivery across the state.

The meeting, held on Wednesday at the State Eye Clinic Hospital in Maiduguri, brought together key stakeholders, including principal medical officers, medical directors, chief nurses, laboratory officers, and pharmacists.

Discussions focused on ensuring an efficient drug supply system and the delivery of quality healthcare services statewide.

Speaking to journalists, BOSCHMA’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Abba Saleh Kaza, explained that one month of the three-month preparatory period had already passed. He emphasized the importance of preventing drug shortages to make sure patients always have access to essential medicines.

“This meeting focused on pharmacies and drug management agencies,” Dr. Kaza said. “We want to avoid situations where patients come to hospitals and are told the drugs they need are not available.”

He added that the initiative aims not only to improve access to affordable and quality healthcare but also to support the state’s overall economic growth. “Health is wealth,” he noted.

As part of efforts to build stakeholder support, the BOSCHMA team also paid a courtesy visit to the palace of His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibn Umar Garbai Al Amin Elkanemi, the Shehu of Borno, to seek his royal blessings for the success of the scheme.

BOSCHMA Chairperson, Hajiya Mairo Bunu Lawan, highlighted the importance of traditional leaders’ involvement.

“We are about to launch the formal sector health insurance scheme, which will cover civil servants and their spouses. Gaining the Shehu’s support and blessings is crucial to the success of this initiative,” she said.

Dr. Kaza also mentioned that the visit provided an opportunity to brief the Shehu on the agency’s continued support for vulnerable populations.

“So far, over 100,000 vulnerable individuals have benefited from the scheme, thanks to the unwavering support of His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum,” he stated.

He further revealed that the state government has approved a 6.5% allocation of civil servants’ basic salaries as the government’s contribution to their health insurance coverage.

The BOSCHMA delegation ended their advocacy visits with a stop at the residence of the Borno State Chief Imam, Imam Zannah Laisu Ibrahim Ahmad, to seek his prayers and ongoing support for the agency’s programs.