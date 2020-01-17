Boko Haram: Lalong excited over release of Nurse Jenifer, 5 others

Plateau State Governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong had commended security agencies, particularly the Department of State Services for the rescue of five kidnapped aid workers by the Boko Haram terrorist group including Jennifer Ukambomg Samuel, a nurse from Plateau State.

Governor Lalong in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham “says, he is excited at this development and thanks President Muhammadu Buhari for his support in ensuring that all those in captivity are set free while the terror group and other criminals are fished out and dealt with”.

The statement added that “Lalong had given assurances to the family of Jennifer that the State Government will work with all necessary agencies to secure her release when he sent a delegation to the family led by commissioner of Budget and Planning Mr. Sylvester Wallangko.

“The Governor says efforts to rescue other citizens of Plateau State still under Boko Haram captivity are ongoing and asked the family and people of Plateau State to continue to pray and support the Government and security agencies with useful information that will assist in their quick release.

“He also says more security measures are being taken to tackle incidences of criminality and forestall attacks on innocent citizens”.