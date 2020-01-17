Boko Haram: Borno Govt. launches Security Trust Fund to fight menace

In order to step up the fight against the dreaded Boko Haram, the Borno state government has concluded arrangement to commission a 12-man Security Trust Fund (STF) which will serve as a miltu-stakeholder platform to check the activities of the group.

Commenting on the Security Trust Fund (STF), Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, recalled that the State House of Assembly had last year, passed the STF bill which has since been signed into law.

He said that the fund would serve as a permanent multi-stakeholder platform, that will procure and deploy security equipment to the military, police and other security agencies at the state level.

Shedding more light, the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Relations and Strategy, Mallam Isa Umar Gusau, stated that security agencies, Civilian JTF and hunters, are to continue the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

He added: “Members of this fund are to ensure the general security of 27 Local Government Areas, including the shores of Lake Chad” adding that the fund will also “train and re-train” eligible persons in security operations.

Hon. Mustapha Aliyu, has been appointed to serve as Chairman of the Security Trust Fund, with Alhaji Ali Shettima Marte, as Executive Secretary.

At senatorial district levels, he said: “Out of the 12 members, Alhaji Ali Gaji Ibrahim and Alhaji Bulama Bukar Mafa, are to represent Borno north and central senatorial districts, while Hon. Danlami Kubo, is for south senatorial district.”

He also said other members of the fund are drawn from the military, police, Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes, adding that traditional and religious institutions and the state government establishments are also to be represented.