Boko Haram are More Sophisticated and Advanced than the Nigerian Army- Borno Lawmaker Alleges

A visibly shaken House of Representatives member, Ahmed Jaha (Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza), has raised concerns over the growing firepower of Boko Haram insurgents, revealing that the terrorists are now equipped with weaponized drones and more sophisticated arms than the Nigerian Army.

“I have seen it. Nobody told me. I was there,” Jaha declared during a passionate address on the floor of the House, following a brutal wave of attacks in his constituency.

According to Jaha, ten peasant farmers were recently slaughtered in Pulka, 14 killed in Chibok, and multiple military including a captain and senior officer fell in Izge and Kampu.

The lawmaker warned that the insurgents are resurging with shocking strength and advanced technology, outpacing the Nigerian military.

“They use new motorcycles, new AK-47s, and now armed drones. Our army doesn’t even have that. They’re ahead of us.”

Citing the government’s N19.7 trillion expenditure on security from 2015 to 2019, Jaha slammed the lack of results and called for urgent and serious legislative oversight.

“Boko Haram is back ; worse than before. If we stay complacent, we risk returning to a time when 22 out of 27 local governments in Borno were under terrorist control.”

Jaha described the recent killings as “uninterrupted, sporadic attacks” and emphasized his role not just as a lawmaker but as a victim and witness to the horror.

“Let’s not deceive ourselves. Boko Haram is resurging. We need to act fast.”