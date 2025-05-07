Army Chief Relocates to Maiduguri to Strengthen Fight Against Terrorism

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyode, has moved to Maiduguri, Borno State, along with his top commanders, in a renewed effort to strengthen counter-terrorism operations in Nigeria’s North East.

According to reports, the move comes as military operations intensify against the remaining Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin and Sambisa Forest areas.

Lt.-Gen. Oluyode has spent the past three days on the frontlines, leading a team of senior officers to assess the situation on ground and review the ongoing Operation Hadin Kai.

A senior military source said the Army Chief is also meeting with commanders, frontline soldiers, the Theatre Commander, and other top military officials to improve coordination and teamwork in the fight against insurgency.

“The COAS is fully on ground. His presence in the theatre highlights the urgency of repositioning our operations and ensuring the troops get the support they need,” the source said.

Lt.-Gen. Oluyode has also held private meetings with field commanders, intelligence units, and other members of the Joint Task Force to refine strategies aimed at eliminating the remaining terrorist hideouts.

His visit is expected to boost the morale of troops and reassure residents of the Army’s commitment to restoring peace and security in the region.