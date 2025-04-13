Boko Haram and Bandits Continue to Ravage Borno and Northwest – Should Citizens Defend Themselves?

The people of Borno State, Nigeria, are enduring relentless attacks from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), leading to devastating loss of lives and destruction of property. Both Northern and Southern Borno have become epicenters of terrorist activities, with daily assaults on civilians and military installations.

Just recently, on Saturday noon, a bomb blast along the Damboa-Maiduguri road claimed the lives of at least eight people, leaving 21 others injured.

This tragic incident occurred barely five days after Governor Babagana Zulum raised an alarm, warning that Boko Haram was regaining strength in the region.

Despite the Nigerian military’s efforts to combat these insurgents, attacks persist, exposing the vulnerability of both security forces and civilians.

In a controversial statement, the Minister of Information dismissed Governor Zulum’s concerns, urging Nigerians to ignore the governor’s warnings. This remark has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning the minister’s awareness of the dire situation in Borno.

How can a government official in Abuja downplay the suffering of people who face daily terror? If the government cannot guarantee the safety of its citizens, should Nigerians be allowed to defend themselves?

The security situation is rapidly deteriorating not only in Borno but also across the Northwest, where armed bandits carry out frequent kidnappings, killings, and raids on villages. States like Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, and Sokoto have become hotspots for banditry, with little respite for residents.

The government’s inability to curb these violent attacks has left many Nigerians feeling abandoned and desperate for solutions.

Given the escalating crisis, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must take decisive action. One urgent measure would be to declare a state of emergency in the most affected states Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Plateau, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Taraba, Benue, Kaduna, and Niger. However, this should not be a politically motivated declaration but a genuine security intervention aimed at restoring peace and protecting innocent lives.

The Nigerian people deserve better. They deserve a government that prioritizes their safety over political rhetoric.

If the current security apparatus cannot contain the threats, then alternative strategies, including community-based defense systems, must be considered. The time for empty promises is over concrete action is needed now before more lives are lost.

President Tinubu must address the nation, outline a clear security roadmap, and demonstrate the political will to end this bloodshed.

Nigerians are tired of living in fear. The government must either step up or allow citizens to take measures to protect themselves. The situation is dire, and the time to act is now.