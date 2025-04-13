22 Foreign Nationals Arrested in Nasarawa for Invalid Immigration Documents

Police in Nasarawa have arrested 22 foreign nationals in a raid carried out in the New Karu Local Government Area. The individuals were allegedly residing in Nigeria without valid immigration documents.

According to intelligence sources, the raid took place on April 10 around 1:00 p.m., following a tip-off received by the Area Commander of New Karu. The operation targeted a three-bedroom flat located at Ibro Block in New Karu.

The arrested individuals include nationals from Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Senegal. Among them are 14 men and 8 women, aged between 20 and 45 years.

Some of those arrested include, From Mali: Amidu Dau (23), Youssouf Diarra (28), Amadou Ba (27), Samba Gadyaga (20), and Oumarou Bari (45)

From Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire: Fatoumaya Ouedraga (20), Aicha Toure (20), Safiatou Banba (24), Djamila Dao (25), Doumbia Ismael (30), Aroune Kone (24), and Dao Samassi (26)

Others: Seydou Kassoungue (21), Moussa Diallo (23), Fatim Kouyate (21), Abi Bembele (26), Mamadou Fane (22), David Kone (28), Konate Tchemoko (20), and Amadou Dao (28)

Initial investigations revealed that none of the suspects had valid travel or immigration documents to be in Nigeria.

The police said further investigations are ongoing and that they are working with immigration authorities to determine the next steps.