Bokkos Group Warns of Possible Terrorist Takeover in Plateau State

By: Hassan Haruna

Date:

The Bokkos Cultural Development Forum (BCDF Vanguard) has raised concerns about the increasing attacks by terrorists and armed Fulani groups in Plateau State, warning that the entire state could soon be overrun if nothing is done.
In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle after an emergency meeting in Jos on Friday, the group highlighted the continuous violent attacks in communities across Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, and Bassa over the past four months.
These areas are major food producing regions in the state, and the attacks threaten both lives and food security.
The BCDF Vanguard expressed deep worry that terrorists now move freely in captured villages, killing people including security personnel without resistance.
They warned that if the government and security agencies do not act fast, the entire state could fall under terrorist control.
The statement, signed by the group’s Chairman, Barr. Farmasum Fuddang, and Secretary, Amb. Duwam Bosco, detailed recent attacks:  Over 50 people were killed in April in Hurti village, Manguna district, Since then, more than 100 others have been killed in Bokkos, with farms and properties worth millions destroyed.
‘In just the last four days, two people were killed, and over 15 injured in attacks in Mushere district, forcing villagers to flee.
‘At least ten villages have been completely abandoned, with terrorists looting and burning homes and food supplies and Large farmlands with crops like corn, potatoes, and sugarcane were destroyed just before harvest.
The group fears that terrorists are trying to push out remaining villagers to take over the land. If this continues, Plateau State could become a safe zone for terrorists escaping military operations in the northwest and northeast.
They also noted that some displaced communities, like Lukfai, have been taken over by outsiders since 2015, with no government action to reclaim the land.
The BCDF Vanguard called on Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang to act urgently, including setting up a civilian security task force to help protect communities. They warned that without immediate action, the entire state could soon be under terrorist control.
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

