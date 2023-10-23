Bobi, the world’s oldest dog ever, dies at 31

The world’s oldest dog ever passed away at the age of 31 years and 165 days on Saturday at his home in Portugal. His death was announced via social media by Dr. Karen Becker, a veterinarian.

“Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on earth would never be enough, for those who loved him,” she wrote.

Bobi had been a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo and earned the titles of the oldest living dog and the oldest dog ever in February. He surpassed an almost century-old record previously held by Australia’s Bluey, who lived to the age of 29 years and five months before his passing in 1939. The validity of Bobi’s age was confirmed by the Portuguese government’s pet database, under the management of the National Union of Veterinarians.

Bobi spent his entire life with the Costa family in Conqueiros, a village near Portugal’s western coast, and was born with three siblings in a shed. Bobi’s owner Leonel Costa, who was just eight years old at the time, recounted that his parents wanted to put the puppies down due to their surplus of animals, however, Bobi managed to escape.

Concealing Bobi’s presence from their parents, Mr. Costa and his brothers hid the dog until he was eventually discovered and joined the family, eating the same meals they consumed.

Though Bobi was hospitalized in 2018 due to sudden breathing difficulties, in February Bobi had enjoyed a mostly trouble-free existence. He attributed Bobi’s long life to the serene and tranquil environment in which he resided.

Despite the environment though, Bobi faced challenges with mobility and diminishing eyesight in the period leading up to his passing.

