spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 15, 2025 - 1:16 PM

Blue-Chip Stocks Drive N985 Billion Surge in Nigerian Market Capitalisation

Business
â€” By: Ken Ibenne

â€”

Blue-Chip Stocks Drive N985 Billion Surge in Nigerian Market Capitalisation

Nigeria’s stock market recovered sharply last week as demand for blue-chip companies increased, increasing market value by N985 billion.

Reflecting both institutional and retail confidence, this sharp rebound marked a definite shift after several weeks of tentative trading.

 

With 140,545.69 points, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) increased 1.13 percent week over week from its level of 138,980.01 points the prior week. Rising year-to-date return to 36.55 percentâ€”a sure indication of optimism despite Nigeria’s difficult economic situationâ€”total market capitalization soared to N88.92 trillion.

 

Particularly in industries including banking, commodities, and industrial goods,Â The News Chronicle gatheredÂ that investors are returning to blue-chip counters because of their stability, liquidity, and good fundamentals. Analysts contend that even under relentless inflationary pressures, this increased appetite reflects confidence in long-term growth prospects.

 

With the number of trades up 12.8 percent to 132,841, trade activity also increased significantly. Total trade value increased 2.36 percent to 3.19 billion units, showing greater market involvement as the value of traded equities increased 10.54% to N99.70 billion.

 

Six sector indices followed by the market ended in positive ground. With a 2.73 percent increase, the NGX Commodities Index led the charge; the Insurance Index followed at 2.45 percent. Oil and gas companies made 2.38 percent amid higher worldwide crude oil prices, while investors went back to tier-one companies, the Banking Index rose 1.68 percent. Consumer goods climbed 0.98 percent on cement demand, while industrial products increased 1.13 percent.

 

E-Tranzact climbed 37.8 percent on the gainers’ chart, followed by NCR Nigeria at 31.6 percent, while Regal Insurance and Chellarams each rose 26.7 percent. John Holt also stunned with an 18.3 percent increase. Conversely, Union Dicon Salt dropped 19%, Eterna Plc decreased 18.4%, and Thomas Wyatt Nigeria lost 16.3%.

 

Once again, the financial services sector dominated action, comprising 71.6 percent of traded volume and value. With over 39% of the total volume, FCMB Group, Access Holdings, and Universal Insurance stood out as the most actively traded stocks.

 

Though they caution that enduring performance will depend on financial stability and steady policy direction, analysts remain somewhat optimistic with fresh momentum and increasing liquidity.

Previous article
Naira Gains Strength as IMTOs Align with Official Market and Oil Firms Boost Dollar Supply
Next article
FIRS Confirms TIN Not Mandatory for Bank Account Operations
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Deadly Uprising Forces Change as Nepalâ€™s First Woman PM Steps In, Names Cabinet Members

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Nepalâ€™s new interim prime minister moved swiftly Monday, naming...

Over 300 Arrested as Mining Marshals Raid Illegal Sites Nationwide

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Mining Marshals, a special security force inaugurated by...

FG Restructures TRCN, NTI to Boost Teacher Professionalism

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Federal Government has announced a major restructuring of...

Outcry as Kebbi Teachers Reportedly Earn â‚¦13,500 Monthly

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
Kebbi State is facing renewed criticism following reports circulating...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Deadly Uprising Forces Change as Nepalâ€™s First Woman PM Steps In, Names Cabinet Members

World News 0
Nepalâ€™s new interim prime minister moved swiftly Monday, naming...

Over 300 Arrested as Mining Marshals Raid Illegal Sites Nationwide

Environment 0
The Mining Marshals, a special security force inaugurated by...

FG Restructures TRCN, NTI to Boost Teacher Professionalism

Education 0
The Federal Government has announced a major restructuring of...

Subscribe

Â© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x