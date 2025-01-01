Bitcoin to Soar? Experts Predicts $200,000 by 2025

After a remarkable rally in Bitcoin this year, crypto experts and industry leaders foresee even greater heights for the cryptocurrency in 2025.



With Bitcoin breaking past $100,000 in December and setting new records, the buzz around its future has reached a fever pitch.

This rally follows Donald Trump’s historic November election victory, where he campaigned on a pro-crypto platform. His return to the White House is expected to bring a more favorable regulatory landscape for digital assets.

Trump has pledged to replace SEC Chair Gary Gensler—known for his aggressive stance against crypto firms—when Gensler steps down in 2025. He has also hinted at establishing a U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve using funds from seized criminal assets.

Key events in 2024 propelled Bitcoin’s price beyond its 2021 peak of $70,000. Notably, the SEC approved the first U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, opening doors for mainstream investors. Additionally, the Bitcoin halving—a quadrennial event reducing the cryptocurrency’s supply—played a pivotal role in boosting its value.

These developments helped restore confidence in the crypto industry, which had been tarnished by scandals involving figures like FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried and Binance’s Changpeng Zhao, both of whom faced criminal convictions in 2023.

With Bitcoin already more than doubling in value this year, analysts are optimistic about its trajectory. Many predict the cryptocurrency will reach $200,000 by 2025, solidifying its position as a leading digital asset.

CoinShares: $80,000-$150,000

According to James Butterfill, head of research for cryptocurrency-focused asset manager CoinShares, bitcoin prices in 2025 might range from $150,000 to $80,000.

In the long run, it wouldn’t be “unreasonable,” according to Butterfill, to anticipate that bitcoin will increase from its present market share of 10% to roughly 25% of gold. The total cost would be $250,000.

Matrixport: $160,000

According to cryptocurrency financial services company Matrixport, bitcoin may reach $160,000 by 2025.

Markus Thielen, head of research at Matrixport, emailed CNBC to say, “This outlook is supported by sustained demand for Bitcoin ETFs, favourable macroeconomic trends, and an expanding global liquidity pool.”

Bitcoin has a reputation for being extremely erratic, with the ability to drop between 70% and 80% from its peak. According to Thielen, the cuts will be “less pronounced” in 2025.

“Severe corrections should be lessened by Bitcoin’s expanding base of dip buyers and strong institutional support,” Thielen stated.

In 2023, Matrixport projected that the price of Bitcoin will reach $125,000 by 2024.

Galaxy Digital: $185,000

According to Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, an asset manager with a focus on cryptocurrencies, bitcoin will surpass $150,000 in the first half of the year and then hit $185,000 in the fourth quarter.

According to Galaxy, the total assets under management for U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds will surpass $250 billion by 2025.

The company anticipates that five nation-states and five Nasdaq 100 corporations will include bitcoin in their sovereign wealth funds or balance sheets in the upcoming year.

Standard Chartered: $200,000

Standard Chartered’s Geoffrey Kendrick is advocating for a doubling of the price of bitcoin. In a report earlier this month, the bank’s head of digital assets research predicted that by the end of 2025, bitcoin will reach $200,000.

Next year, Standard Chartered anticipates that institutional investments in Bitcoin will “continue at or above the 2024 pace.”

The bank reported that since the beginning of the year, institutional inflows of bitcoin have already totaled 683,000 BTC through U.S. spot ETFs, which were mostly acquired by MicroStrategy, a software company and reliable bitcoin proxy.

According to Kendrick, MicroStrategy should “match or exceed its 2024 purchases” in terms of bitcoin purchases the following year.

He noted that because the incoming Trump administration is expected to implement improvements to regulations governing so-called TradFi (traditional finance) firms’ investments in digital currencies, pension funds should begin adding more bitcoin to their portfolio through U.S. spot ETFs next year.

Carol Alexander: $200,000.

According to Carol Alexander, a professor of finance at the University of Sussex, bitcoin might reach $200,000 in the coming year.

Alexander stated that he was more optimistic than ever about 2025 and that the price of bitcoin “could easily reach $200,000 but there are no signs of volatility reducing.”

“I anticipate that it will be trading at about $150,000 by the summer, give or take $50,000.” Alexander confirmed that she is not a true bitcoin owner.

Alexander explained her reasoning by stating that while supporting U.S. legislation will help bitcoin, unregulated cryptocurrency exchanges will continue to cause volatility because of highly leveraged trades that cause values to spike up and down.

Alexander has a track record of accurately predicting the price of bitcoin. She said last year that bitcoin will reach $100,000 by 2024, and it did.

Bit Mining: $180,000 – $190,000

Bitcoin will reach a price of $180,000 to $190,000 in 2025, according to Youwei Yang, chief economist at Bit Mining. However, he is also wary about possible price declines.

Lower interest rates, Trump’s backing, and more institutional use are some of the factors driving the projected 2025 bitcoin surge.

Given these factors, I believe Bitcoin may reach a peak of $180,000 to $190,000 in 2025, which would be consistent with past cycle trends and the expanding popularity of cryptocurrencies, Yang stated.

However, Yang also anticipates more “corrections” in the price of bitcoin in the upcoming year.

Tensions between the United States and China, disruptions to the world’s capital markets, unforeseen restrictive measures, and probable postponements of the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle are among the risks to the downside.

Yang predicted last year that bitcoin would reach $75,000 by 2024.

Maple Finance: $180,000 – $200,000

By the end of 2025, Sid Powell, co-founder and CEO of the centralised finance platform Maple Finance, hopes to see bitcoin trading between $180,000 and $200,000.

Powell also believes that the expectation of a bitcoin strategic reserve in the United States is driving up the price of the cryptocurrency.

However, the head of Maple Finance is aware of market declines. Powell stated, “I think you’ll see corrections— crypto remains a cyclical industry.”

In past market cycles, the value of bitcoin has skyrocketed for a few months before falling precipitously.

Consider the previous cycle: in 2021, as more and more investors poured in, bitcoin surged to about $70,000. However, the following year, the token fell to less than $17,000 due to a number of significant cryptocurrency company bankruptcy.

Powell emphasised, however, that 2025 is unlikely to witness the 70% to 80% declines in bitcoin that have occurred in previous cycles “because there is more of a buffer from those institutional inflows into the sector.”

Nexo: $250,000

The chief product officer of cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo, Elitsa Taskova, is more optimistic than others about bitcoin’s prospects for 2025.

Taskova stated, “We see bitcoin more than doubling to $250,000 within a year.”

She also stated that she believes the whole market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies would surpass that of gold over the next ten years.

According to Taskova, “these projections align with ongoing trends and social markers: stronger adoption, more Bitcoin and crypto-related exchange-traded products (ETPs), and increasing recognition of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.”

She noted that favourable macroeconomic circumstances, such as the relaxation of monetary policy by the world’s main central banks, are probably going to help Bitcoin.

