Mrs Soludo Welcomes Anambra’s New Year Babies, Presents Largesse Other Newborns

Anambra State recorded its first baby of the year 2025 at the General Hospital, Nnobi in Idemili Local Government Area, at about 2:18am on Wednesday.

This was uncovered when the Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, visited the baby boy, weighing 2.4 kilogrammes, born through normal delivery by Mrs Elizabeth Nwachukwu, from Enugu state.

During the visit, the Anambra first lady presented a hamper filled with baby gifts items and cash to the baby and to other babies who were brought for post natal care at the hospital.

The governor’s wife also visited the General Hospital Ekwulobia in Aguata LGA, where Mrs Chinaza Mmuoghalum, from Ekwulobia, delivered a baby girl weighing 4kg through normal delivery at about 7:16a.m.

She also gave out gift hampers and cash to other nursing mothers as well as workers at the hospital in the spirit of the festive season.

Speaking after the visit, Mrs Soludo, who is the Founder of the Healthy Living Initiative, explained that the visit was in keeping with the mood of the ongoing festivities, and to assist the families to cater for the babies.

In her words, the birth of a child, especially in the New Year, brings good fortune to the family and the society.

She also commended the condition of the health facilities visited, as well as the dedication of the workers towards the welfare of the patrons at the facilities.

“I do this every year and we are here today to welcome our new babies into the world, celebrate with their families, and to show our love, kindness and gratitude to God,

“I’m so impressed with the health workers and their relentless efforts in rendering effective services to the mothers and their babies.

“The state administration under Governor Chukwuma Soludo is poised to make our health facilities the best and what we are seeing already is just a foretaste of what is to come,” she said.

The governor’s wife encouraged nursing mothers to adhere to exclusive breastfeeding, assuring them that gains abound more in the practice for their babies than in synthesized foods.

“I also want to encourage the mothers to live a healthy lifestyle and observe the mandatory exclusive breastfeeding period of six months to make their babies healthy and good-looking.”

“Exclusive breastfeeding will not only make the baby healthy and strong, it will also help reduce unnecessary spending on health issues, ” she said.

Also speaking, Dr Afam Obidike, Commissioner for Health urged mothers to make use of the state government’s free antenatal and delivery care services as well as immunisation.

While appreciating the Governor’s Wife for the gestures, Mrs Elizabeth Nwachukwu said she did not pay for the antenatal care and delivery services she enjoyed.

