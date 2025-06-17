Bishop Ajasu Laments Brain Drain as Nigerian Graduates Flee Abroad

The Bishop Theologian, Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev Prof. Dapo Ajasu has expressed worry over Nigerian universities’ steady loss of graduates to foreign countries despite huge resources invested in them.

He also regretted the increasing number of qualified Nigerian professionals currently serving other countries at the expense of the nation’s socio-economic realities.

Ajasu, who doubles as Bishop of Ilesha spoke at the 2nd Matriculation of the University on the Niger held at University’s permanent site, Umunya in Oyi local government area of Anambra state.

He called on governments, institutions, parents, and guardians to find ways to end the trending phenomenon.

“Thousands of qualified Nigerian professionals are now serving other countries at the very social and economic perils of the nation and its citizens,” he lamented.

While noting that UniNiger had been specially packaged to set the pace in Nigeria and Africa, the cleric said, “Like Martin Luther King, I have a dream for the University on the Niger; It will one day become the Harvard of Nigeria.”

According to the Bishop, many African leaders who provided leadership for post-independent African nations were beneficiaries of Christian education, as we have in the UniNiger today.

“These include: Kwame Nkuruma (Ghana), Kenneth Kaunda (Zambia), William Tubman (Liberia), Julius Nyerere (Tanzania), Nnamdi Azikiwe (Nigeria), Patrice Lumumba (Congo), Jomo Kenyatta (Kenya), Dominique Mboonyumutwa (Rwanda), Leopold Sedar Senghor (Senegal), and Milton Obote (Uganda), among others,” he listed.

The cleric further regretted the reality of the shift from original Christian education to modern secular type, which resulted in character deficits in the new generation of youth, challenging the students to aspire to change the narratives.

The Proprietor /Chancellor of the University and Bishop of Niger, Right Rev. Owen Nwokolo, described UniNiger as an entrepreneurial, multilingual, unique institution where moral character, professionalism, hard work, and other good virtues are inculcated.

While felicitating the fresh students, Nwokolo revealed that the institution had secured approvals from various professionals and regulatory Councils and Boards in the country.

Also speaking, Vice Chancellor Very Rev. Prof Chinedu Nebo said the University has made some languages, like Chinese, French, and Igbo, compulsory for every student following China’s dominance in trade and industrialization in Africa.

Nebo, former Minister for Power, identified hard work and discipline as not only the institution’s distinguishing features but also the philosophical bedrock that guarantees her success.

Some guests and parents who spoke to newsmen at the event said that history would be kind to Bishop Nwokolo for offering younger Nigerians renewed hope and a chance for a brighter future.

A total of 762 students matriculated on the occasion, which attracted the Anambra academia and business community.