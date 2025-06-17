Benue Attacks: It Was Not An Attack It Was a Genocide— Nigerians Reject Govt Narrative, Demands Swift Action

If over 200 deaths including women and children don’t spark a national emergency , then nothing will.

These are not just numbers from a random statists, they were innocent Nigerians with right to live yet it was cut short in the most gruesome way!

We asked Nigerians about the recent killings in Benue and they have this to say.

Samuel: It was not an attack let’s correct it it was a genocide What happened in Benue state is not just heartbreaking and sad it is a national disgrace, our government has failed us yet again. To the people in Benue we see you and we are in this together”

Hope: “The killings in Yelwata is just another reminder that the government has failed us, No one is coming to save us Nigerians. Your only crime is being born to a community that the Fulanis hate and that is it”

Esther: “When there was a plane crash in India our Government were in a hurry to send condolences to India like they will give them awards but it happened under their nose and there was no immediate response, it goes to show that they are looking for outsiders validation and it is a shame”

Usman: “200 citizens died and Benue is not a state of emergency just wow, Rivers was declared state for emergency for something less than this, is it that sine states are prioritized more than others this is scary o. Nigerians need to wake up”

Patrick: “please I want to know The role of security agencies in Nigeria is only peace keeping and peaceful negotiations and to counter attacks?

This attack on Yelwata was not executed in 20 minutes it took the attackers time so are now saying that they did not get any signal at all? If that is the case there is no hope for the common man. We are finished! Yelwata has paid the price when is the next attack”

Tersoo: “I am very disappointed in the president, why is he acting unaware and saying he was briefed. These people that died are Nigerians they were not given a chance to live. Ah Nigeria is finished”

Grace: “Are we going to say that these Fulani cannot be traced and arrested? What is the security agency doing. Look this is beyond politics this is wiping an entire generation off the earth. I regret being born in this country”

Peter: “Before I say anything I need us to agree on something that the attack on Yelwata was a genocide well planned and well executed. It should not be shock to anybody that by next week another community will be attacked, I am a realist and I say things based on things I have seen. There is going to be more attacks since the government are doing nothing about it”

Amarachi: “I saw a girls post on Facebook and she shared how her mom and four siblings were burnt alive this girl shared their before and after I could not eat that day my God!

Where is humanity when did we start loosing it, this is too much, if I was a celebrity this is the time to use our platform for something meaningful please let’s spread the hashtag stop the killing in Benue”!

Gideon: “I am not in my forties yet but I can count more that 100 attacks on different communities. If this was in a sane country CNN will be covering it by now showing everything but not my country. Imagine VDM taking it upon himself to go and show us what these animals did”!

Praise: “How do we comfort these people, how do we tell them that God is in control, these country keeps failing us, my advise to other Nigerians is to leave if you the chance, there is nothing here for you again”

Habiba: “How do you take the life you did not give? We will never forget this and one day everyone will answer some people will meet their own here on earth others will answer to Allah! May Allah forgive their sins”

Our heart goes out to the people of Benue state!