Big Brother All Stars and the Unending Drama

“All is fair in love and war”

A serious conflict could result from the recent rise in tensions between Adekunle and Alex. Everyone ponders whether there is a ticking time bomb between them that is waiting to detonate.

The initial arguments between Adekunle and Alex broke out over a barbecue pool party. Ike allegedly tried to drown her, and she punched him in revenge, according to Alex. Adekunle tried to defend Ike throughout this interaction, which rapidly turned into a heated argument. There were shouting that followed, and it became clear that these two housemates did not share the same viewpoints.

The next argument involved a Pepsi and musical chairs task, which seemed like a simple assignment. Adekunle and Alex got into a brief dispute, but Venita defended Adekunle and made the argument last longer. These arguments provided an indication of more serious difficulties that were brewing.

These simmering tensions, meanwhile, reached a boiling point with the most recent incident. Locker space is the problem. Alex was reprimanded by Adekunle for using the locker he had asked her to give him after accusing her of hoarding the lockers.

When Alex piled her clothing on top of Adekunle’s bags, he became more agitated. Adekunle responded to Alex by saying, “If you want a problem, I will give you a problem.” In his diary session, Adekunle admitted that his immunity made him feel untouchable.

Which made one wonder if his immunity might be encouraging him to look for trouble and small fights.

Adekunle and Venita both nominated Alex for a possible eviction on Monday, but Alex only named Venita.

Are these three housemates harboring any resentments that other housemates and viewers are not aware of?

Adekunle and Alex are not the only members of the All Stars house that are concerned about the tense situation. To save the environment, they must right now build trees out of trash. But as they strive toward this objective, it becomes more and more clear that they might also need to save themselves from the looming wahala inside the house.

It’s a new week and there’s more drama in Biggie’s house!