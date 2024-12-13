They ask no questions for strange things

How can we be us

Just who we are

And nobody else

Not scared to be in our skin

Our own shell

Not subdued, disordered,

Mass-incorporated and segregated,

Mass indoctrinated, grown in separation

Like cancer, isolated like covid

How can we be us

How can we sing our songs

Our culture and traditions

In a city, an enclave, a strange land

Where we were pulled to

Against our wishes, against our will

How can we sing our songs

How can I dance and leap

With my legs in rhythm with my legs

When they are both tied

With locks and chains

My mouth padlocked so i can’t sing

Or talk, or express, or curse

How can I dance and be free

Can you hear me, mother,

I am about to die

Can you hear me, mother

My breath is being choked out of me

Run away, run away, Mother,

Run and do not turn or look back

Their guns took my life and will take yours

Can you hear the bombs?

Listen, can’t you hear the bombs?

Or feel the vibrations or see the shrapnels

As they fly, as they hover, in search of us

Can you hear me, listen, can you?

Hear me, they are close, hear me

They are thirsty for our blood!

