They ask no questions for strange things

How can we be us
Just who we are
And nobody else
Not scared to be in our skin
Our own shell
Not subdued, disordered,
Mass-incorporated and segregated,
Mass indoctrinated, grown in separation
Like cancer, isolated like covid
How can we be us
How can we sing our songs
Our culture and traditions
In a city, an enclave, a strange land
Where we were pulled to
Against our wishes, against our will
How can we sing our songs
How can I dance and leap
With my legs in rhythm with my legs
When they are both tied
With locks and chains
My mouth padlocked so i can’t sing
Or talk, or express, or curse
How can I dance and be free
Can you hear me, mother,
I am about to die
Can you hear me, mother
My breath is being choked out of me
Run away, run away, Mother,
Run and do not turn or look back
Their guns took my life and will take yours
Can you hear the bombs?
Listen, can’t you hear the bombs?
Or feel the vibrations or see the shrapnels
As they fly, as they hover, in search of us
Can you hear me, listen, can you?
Hear me, they are close, hear me
They are thirsty for our blood!