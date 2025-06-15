Benue Killings: Angry Youths Stage Protest, Block Abuja-Makurdi Highway

Irate youths in Benue State on Sunday barricaded the Abuja-Makurdi highway to protest the protracted killings in the state, sparking traffic chaos and panic.

Dressed in black and wielding placards and palm fronds, the protesters shut down the busy route, demanding swift government action and justice for victims.

The demonstration followed a brutal attack on Yelewata in Guma LGA by suspected armed herdsmen, which reportedly left over 200 dead within 24 hours.

Despite government warnings against unlawful gatherings amid rising tensions, the youths said they felt abandoned and vowed to keep demanding concrete security measures.

“Enough is enough, our people are dying. We cannot fold our arms and watch our people being killed.” One of the protesters lamented.