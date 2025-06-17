Tinubu Flags Off Major Abuja Supply Network, Heads to Benue Next

President Bola Tinubu on Monday commissioned the Greater Abuja Water Supply Project (Loops 1, 2, 5, and 6), reaffirming his administration’s commitment to delivering infrastructure that improves everyday life.

Speaking at the event on Airport Road, Tinubu held a moment of silence for victims of the recent Benue attacks and announced plans to visit the state on Wednesday.

“Water is life. It’s not a luxury but a basic right,” Tinubu said, describing the project as a milestone in ensuring safe and equitable water access across Abuja.

He lauded the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Minister Nyesom Wike for driving the initiative.

The President emphasized that the Renewed Hope Agenda is about delivering “real, people-focused projects” like clean water supply, adding, “We’re not just laying pipes, we’re building healthier families and stronger communities.”

He urged residents to safeguard the infrastructure and commended international partners, including the Chinese Government and CGC Nigeria Ltd, for their role.

Wike thanked Tinubu for his hands-on approach, noting the President’s early focus on Abuja’s transit and water challenges.

He revealed the $470 million project, funded through a Chinese-Nigerian partnership—will serve 50 districts across the capital’s development corridors.

“We’re also expanding to rural areas like Bwari, Kuje, and Karu,” Wike said, pledging the next phase will be completed swiftly.

FCDA’s Acting Executive Secretary, Engr. Richard Dauda, said the new loops will distribute water through 425km of ductile iron pipes and 1,670 appurtenances, significantly boosting potable water access in the FCT.