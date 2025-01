Before the clock strikes midnight, painter Singabantu will pray and put

away all 2024’s slumps and sorrows, and woo and win 2025’s tomorrows,

horizons, happiness, healing, and highs with a rosiness that’s unparalleled.

Before the clock strikes midnight, portraitist Singabantu promises to renew

and refine in terms of New Year resolutions: he’ll neither inscribe them on his forehead,

nor on a piece of paper. Till they fit into his feel, and fulfill dreams, it’s real, there’s no deal.

