NOA Hails Security Agencies for Swift Arrest of Yeletawa Massacre Suspect in Benue

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commended the Nigeria Police and other security agencies for their prompt arrest of the suspected mastermind behind the recent massacre in Yeletawa, Benue State, which resulted in the loss of several lives and destruction of properties.

In a statement on Wednesday, signed by Paul Odenyi, the NOA Deputy Director, Communication and Media, the Director General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the arrest is a testament to the security agencies’ commitment to protecting Nigerians’ lives and property.

According to him, the swift action taken by the police and other security agencies has relieved the affected communities and the nation at large.

Issa-Onilu expressed his gratitude to the security agencies for their tireless efforts in maintaining law and order in the country, emphasising that the arrest would serve as a deterrent to others who might be planning similar heinous crimes.

Reflecting on NOA’s efforts in engaging the government, particularly on security matters, he stated that under the Nigerian Promise of the National Values Charter, peace and security are considered one of the fundamental promises made by leaders to the people. He noted that the recent arrest of the suspected mastermind behind the massacre fulfilled this promise.

The DG noted that President Tinubu had earlier ordered the security agencies to catch those behind the act during his visit to Benue State and commended him for his prompt response, which led to the arrest.

Speaking further, he commended the synergy and collaboration among the security agencies, which he said was instrumental in the successful arrest of the suspect, adding that such cooperation is essential in tackling the nation’s complex security challenges.

The NOA Boss further urged Nigerians to continue supporting the security agencies to maintain peace and stability, emphasising the importance of providing security agencies with accurate and timely information to aid their work.

He also reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to promoting unity, patriotism, and national integration, urging all Nigerians to work together to build a culture of peace and peaceful coexistence.