Bayelsa: Supreme Court only affirmed God’s judgment – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that the Supreme Court verdict delivered on Wednesday was only an affirmation of God’s judgment, which paved the way for him to emerge victoriously.

The Apex Court had dismissed the application for a review of its February 13, 2020 judgment which upturned the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Reacting to the development, Senator Diri said that there was no victor any vanquished as the victory was for all Bayelsans regardless of party affiliation.

In a statement issued by the Bayelsa governor’s acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, he was quoted as lauding the courage and sagacity of the apex court Justices in affirming their earlier judgment.

His words: “Once again, I describe myself as a miracle governor. So the Supreme Court just affirmed the judgment of the Almighty God, who made it possible for me to become the governor of Bayelsa State.

“For me, there is no victor no vanquished as the victory is for all Bayelsans. It is not a winner takes all.

“My message is that of reconciliation as I will run an all-inclusive government. Let every one that is aggrieved sheathe their swords. Let us think about Bayelsa first and ourselves last. By this judgment, it is clear the final hurdle has been cleared.”

Diri said his government will bring in people that have what it takes to contribute to the development of the state and not those who will run it down.

He implored Bayelsans whose stock in trade is to pull others down to change their ways and think about building the state.

