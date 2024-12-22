Google Rejects US Demand to Sell Chrome, Proposes Alternative

In a response to the US government’s request to break up its business, Google has countered with a proposal to restrict how it licenses its software rather than selling its Chrome browser.

The company suggested that a judge could prevent Google from requiring mobile device manufacturers to pre-install apps like Chrome, Play, or Gemini as a condition for favorable treatment.

The US Department of Justice had earlier called for the sale of Chrome as part of a broader antitrust effort against the tech giant.

The government seeks to end exclusive deals that make Google the default search engine on smartphones and to curtail its control over Android.

The legal dispute follows a court ruling that deemed Google a monopoly.

In its proposal, Google asked for permission to continue compensating manufacturers for distributing its apps, but without coercing them into pre-installing its search engine or setting it as the default.

This legal battle may drag on for years, especially if the new presidential administration changes the direction of the case.

The trial has already revealed extensive agreements between Google and device makers like Apple, giving the company a dominant edge in the search market.

