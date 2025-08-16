Bauchi Police Commissioner Visits Polytechnic After Hostel Attack, Makes Promises

The Commissioner of Police for Bauchi State, Sani Aliyu, visited the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi today following a recent attack on the male hostel by suspected miscreants.

During the incident, which took place on Tuesday, 12th August, the attackers stole personal belongings, including phones and laptops, and injured two students who tried to resist them.

Commissioner Aliyu was warmly received by the Rector, Alh. Sani Usman, and other members of the school management.

In a Press release obtained by The News Chronicle on Friday night, the Commissioner praised the Polytechnic for its quick response and cooperation with local leaders and security agencies.

He assured both students and staff that the police would continue to provide support and strengthen security on campus.

The visit also included an inspection of the affected hostel and a review of the school’s perimeter security.

The Commissioner promised ongoing collaboration to ensure the safety of everyone in the campus community.

School authorities said the visit was part of proactive efforts to reassure students about their safety, especially as the Polytechnic prepares to reopen on 25th August 2025.

The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the lives and property of all students and staff.