Bashir Ahmad Urges APC to Accept Opposition Role in Kano, Calls for Unity

Former presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept that it is now an opposition party in Kano State.

Reacting to the outcome of Saturday’s bye election, where the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) secured a landslide victory, Ahmad said the APC must focus on uniting its members and rebuilding its strength in the state.

In a Facebook post, he wrote that the results clearly show the APC needs “real, absolute unity” among members and stakeholders if it hopes to regain relevance.

“We must stop living in denial and accept that APC is now the opposition in Kano. Only by acknowledging this reality can we start the serious work required to reclaim our position. It is time to work together with everyone possible to restore the party’s strength and winning power,” he said.