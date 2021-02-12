Baboon Goes on Rampage In Anambra, Attacks 13-Year-Old

Awka – A baboon kept at the Centre for Psychic Healing and Administration in Awka has escaped custody from the facility and inflicted injuries on a 13-year-old girl, one Chekwube Ositadinma.

TNC correspondent in Anambra who visited the area, reports that the baboon escaped from the cage where it was kept at the healing home on Wednesday morning and had since then been missing.

It was also gathered that the victim who lives in the neighbourhood, was on the same day, moving within the area when the anima pounced on her, inflicting deep wounds on her legs.

She was however rescued from the claws of the baboon and taken to a hospital, where she was treated and has been discharged.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Haruna Mohammed said the baboon has been captured and returned to a more secure cage for public safety.

He disclosed that the owner of the centre, one Mrs Flora Ilonzo of Agu-Awka has been accosted and her statement taken under caution after which she was eventually granted bail based on self-recognition.

“The scene of the incident has also been visited by the Area Commander Awka Metro, ACP Yemi Ajayi and DPO B’ Division Awka. The statement of the victim’s father has equally been recorded and investigation is still ongoing,” he revealed.

The PPRO said the Command is collaborating with relevant government agencies in order to ensure that the animals at the Centre are securely kept to prevent a repeat of such incident.