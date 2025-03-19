9mobile Users Struggle to Switch to Other Networks

Many 9mobile subscribers have been unable to move to other network providers in the past month, sparking concerns among industry players.

Reports say that the telecom company is preventing customers from porting their numbers, raising questions about whether this is intentional.

The issue has caught the attention of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers, which is urging the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to investigate.

This comes at a time when 9mobile’s subscriber base has remained stuck at 3.2 million for three months straight.

The company once had over 23 million users in 2015 but has since lost a significant portion of its market share.

A visit to major network providers such as MTN and Airtel revealed that many 9mobile users are trying to leave due to ongoing service disruptions.

Customer service representatives confirmed that porting requests from 9mobile customers often fail because the required verification code does not get delivered.

This issue has led to frustration among subscribers who want to switch to a more reliable network.

The Mobile Number Portability system, introduced by the NCC in 2013, was meant to give users the freedom to change providers without losing their phone numbers.

Normally, the process requires the new network to request the transfer, which the old provider must approve.

However, recent reports suggest that 9mobile has been blocking these transfers.

Telecom data from January 2025 shows that mobile number portability has increased by 190%, with over 8,700 users switching networks.

9mobile saw the highest losses, with more than 6,700 customers leaving, while only a handful joined the network.

Despite the rise in porting activity, users trying to leave 9mobile say their requests are not going through.

Subscribers have also complained about frequent service outages, unauthorized data deductions, and poor customer support.

In July 2024, the network experienced a major breakdown due to fibre cuts, leaving users stranded for nearly a week.

A similar situation occurred in December when a fire at a key data centre, along with vandalism, caused another round of disruptions.

Attempts to get a response from 9mobile’s public relations team and the NCC have been unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, industry experts believe that if the reports are true, the NCC needs to step in to ensure that customers are not forced to stay with a network against their will.