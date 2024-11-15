Anambra Community’s Age Grade constructs Staff Quarters for School

An incoming age grade in Achina Community, Aguata Council Area of Anambra State, has completed the construction of staff quarters for the Community Secondary School, Achina.

The age grade, whose name will be unveiled during the triennial Idegwu Day celebration of the Community coming up in December 2024, executed the project as part of activities to mark their formal outing.

The quarters which was completed within 9 months, consists of four flats of one-bedroom apartment each.

Receiving members of the age grade when they visited her office in Awka, the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh described the gesture as a laudable investment in the lives of the students who remained future leaders.

She said the laudable initiative shows members of a right-thinking community who are investing in the lives of the youths and education.

“They want to create a conducive atmosphere of learning for their children because they know it’s all about tomorrow and the future of the students and their teachers,” she noted.

Also speaking, the member representing Aguata 1 constituency and Chairman House Committee on Education, Hon Okpaleke Anayo appreciated the group for the decision to invest in education which is in line with the mandate of the present administration.

“I was so delighted when the new age grade drew my attention to the gigantic project they decided to execute on behalf of the community to hand over to Anambra State government.

“We, in the education family appreciate the group for looking the way of education which is one of the fundamental areas that is dear to the heart of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

“As we pray God to bless them, we urge others to emulate them towards partnering with government to improve the quality of education in the state,” he added.

Earlier, the President of the group, Arch Kingsley Ibekwe said the decision to embark on the structure was informed by the lack of such a facility in the school with its attendant frustrations on teachers.

Ibekwe, represented by the Secretary, Igwe Ifeanyi said “As a result of the absence of staff quarters in the entire school, many teachers, especially the non-indigenes who are not residing within the community, not only spend much on transport, but report late to work.

“We believe that with the quarters in place, the stress most teachers pass through in accessing the school, including cost implications and lateness to work will become history,” he said.

