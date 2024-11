The remains of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, have arrived at the military wing of Lagos Airport.

His body was received by senior military officers in a formal ceremony, as preparations are made to transport him to Abuja for further arrangements.

As his body arrived, senior officers formed a respectful formation to pay tribute to the late Army Chief. A full military parade, consisting of 48 soldiers and officers, is currently being held in his honor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...